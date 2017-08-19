The Killers Hype Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight With New 'The Man' Video

The Killers help hype the upcoming superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in their second video for "The Man," a cut off the band's new LP Wonderful Wonderful.



Brandon Flowers and company perform the track in a boxing ring in the middle of the desert in the video, which features plenty of footage of the boxing legend and UFC star prepping for their August 26th super welterweight fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The much-anticipated battle will air live on Showtime PPV.

In addition to promoting the Mayweather-McGregor fight, "The Man" video serves as an ode to the Killers' native Las Vegas, with casinos, lounges and luxury pools on display. Sin City and the Las Vegas Strip played a similar role in the Killers' original "The Man" video.

"I think there's a symbiotic relationship between using a song like ours and Las Vegas and a boxing arena. Business of boxing. It seemed to make sense," Flowers said in a statement. "Oh, you want to use our song? We want to be in a ring too. You know what I mean… and I just wanted an excuse to wear this suit again. Really the main reason."



As for Mayweather vs. McGregor, Flowers said, "It sounds like an exciting movie in the 80s. It sounds like some movie, good premise. It’s exciting. It is surreal."

Wonderful Wonderful is due out September 22nd. Boxing plays a small role on the Killers' new album in the form of "Tyson vs. Douglas," a song Flowers penned about his own experience watching Buster Douglas knock out Mike Tyson in the 1990 fight.

"It was a monumental fight and it was the paradigm shift at my idea of the world and someone being perfect and someone that I idolized coming down," Flowers said of the fight.

"I realized everything was different after that fight. It sounds like a big statement to make. It really had a profound effect on me. I think a lot of people have these experiences and I’m not speaking for them, but I’m assuming it can happen with your dad or other types of heroes that you put up there. And so, we explored that with that song and it just kind of comes full circle by the third verse. It’s me talking about how I don’t want to let my kids down. I have a 10-year-old an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old now. And they haven't gotten to that point yet where they have seen anything. To them I am still sort of flawless and I’m trying my best to keep it that way."

Flowers added about his love of boxing, "I think we’re nostalgic about it you know. And it’s again going back to the roots of it in Las Vegas. My grandma used to work at the Golden Nugget and she met Muhammad Ali. She met all these characters throughout the years. My dad used to work on the west side of Vegas and he worked at this grocery store and Sonny Liston came in and shook his hand. My dad still talks about how big Sonny Liston hands were. I think that we defiantly have that romance… to me, there's something romantic about boxing. No offense UFC people."