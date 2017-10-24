Kid Rock on Senate Run: 'F--k No'

Kid Rock said he will not run for Senate during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, according to The Detroit Free Press. After playing coy about his political ambitions for months, Kid Rock admitted that it was all a ploy to build hype for his new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, out November 3rd.

"Fuck no, I'm not running for senate, are you kidding me?" Kid Rock said. "Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album. I'm going on tour, too. Are you fucking shitting me?"

Sweet Southern Sugar marks Kid Rock's first album since 2015's First Kiss. The record features several tracks released this summer, including "Tennessee Mountain Top," "Greatest Show on Earth" and "Po-Dunk."

Kid Rock will embark on a North American tour in support of the LP January 19th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The trek wraps March 24th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. As Kid Rock also told Stern, he will only be performing Friday and Saturday nights due to his growing frustration with the music industry.

As for his now officially squashed Senate campaign, Kid Rock called it "the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done. And I got to see everybody's true colors."

An outspoken Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock began teasing a potential Senate run on social media this summer. The stunt snowballed to the point where he bought the domain KidRockForSenate.com and started taking campaign-style shots at his would-be opponent, Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow.

Sweet Southern Sugar Track List

1. "Greatest Show on Earth"

2. "Po-Dunk"

3. "Tennessee Mountain Top"

4. "I Wonder"

5. "American Rock N' Roll"

6. "Back to the Otherside"

7. "Raining Whiskey"

8. "Stand the Pain"

9. "Sugar Pie Honey Bunch"

10. "Grandpa's Jam"

Kid Rock Tour Dates

January 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

January 25 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

January 26 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

January 27 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

February 2 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

February 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

February 16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

February 17 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

February 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 10 – Nassau, NY @ NYCB Live

March 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 17 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

March 20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center