Kid Rock Fires Back at Critics, Stresses 'I Love Black People'

Kid Rock fired back at critics in a lengthy Facebook post Monday, claiming the recent controversy regarding his past use of Confederate flags onstage is a distraction created by the "extreme left" in an an attempt to "stir the pot" due to his potential, and presumably fake, Senate run in 2018.

"My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine," the singer said, responding to the backlash after he was selected to headline the first six shows – launching Tuesday, September 12th – at the city's new Little Caesars Arena.

Some publications, including Detroit Free Press, and civil rights groups have called the Kid Rock bookings an insult to the city, which has an 80 percent black population. The performer began using Confederate flags during concerts in 2001 but stopped the practice a decade later after receiving a NAACP Great Expectations Award.

Prior to the NAACP event, roughly 50 protesters gathered at the Cobo Center, the site of a corresponding awards dinner. But the ceremony moved forward, and the singer accepted his award, which recognized his ongoing support for the city. "I love America, I love Detroit and I love black people," he said during his speech.

Now the musician claims the reinvigorated protest is politically motivated, citing his past concerts in the city as proof. "Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!" he wrote. "No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!"

Kid Rock, who dubbed himself the "King of Detroit Love," pointed the finger at local charities who failed to support him during the media cycle, writing, "I will focus my philanthropy efforts on other organizations besides the others I supported in the past." He also stood by his criticism of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who, during numerous pre-game performances of national anthem, famously took the knee in protest against police discrimination.

"To be clear - Fuck ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem!" he fumed. "Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bullshit!"

Before ending his note with a climactic "God bless," the rap-rock artist added, "I know I should probably not even have posted anything about these bottom feeders but I will always stand up for myself, my family, my friends, my fans, my city, my state, my country and the good in human nature! P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!"

Kid Rock unveiled his Kid Rock For Senate website in July. While many critics wrote off the unveiling as a promotional stunt for new music, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren warned that history could repeat itself.

"I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?" the Democrat wrote in an email to supporters with the subject line "Senator Kid Rock (R-MI)." "Well, maybe this is all a joke – but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too."