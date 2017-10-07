Kid Rock 'Applauds the Courage' of Harvey Weinstein Accusers

Kid Rock blasted producer Harvey Weinstein and commended the courageous women who exposed the film executive's pattern of harassment in a post on the singer's site.

"Most of us in the entertainment business have heard of these disgusting stories for years about these scumbag heads of studios, record labels, Fortune 500 companies, etc and how they prey on young women and men, especially in Hollywood, where most show up with stars in their eyes and are viewed / treated as nothing more than a toy by many of these assholes," Rock wrote Friday, linking to the New York Times expose on Weinstein.



"I do not want to condemn all - I know there are good people in Hollywood, but I do condemn a great deal of these folks, especially the ones who know about this stuff first hand and have stayed silent for so many years or turned a blind eye."

Rock added that he penned the piece and "put his own neck out there in a fight that's not mine" for "my granddaughter, my sisters, my mother, my fiancé, but mostly for the people who have no voice."

"The public knows at this point that these people also have big time publicists and lawyers who can sway the narrative, but the majority of us Americans do not buy your bullshit anymore," Rock, potential Michigan senatorial candidate, continued.

"Best of luck to you victims and know that even though we do not see eye to eye on most things, folks like me still support, care and admire your courage to speak out. I hope Harvey gets the help he seeks, but I do not buy any of it at this point as I believe he is only going down this path because he cannot cover his own shit up any longer."

Rock's post came one day before the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump's leaked "Grab them by the pussy" video.

