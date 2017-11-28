Khalid Plots 2018 'Roxy' Tour

Khalid will embark on a new headlining trek dubbed "The Roxy Tour" May 1st at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The tour announcement comes after the 19-year-old R&B star earned five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.
Prior to the spring 2018 trek, Khalid will play a lone show January 27th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Following his opening show in Portland, the Roxy Tour will include stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto and more before wrapping June 7th in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets for the Roxy tour go on sale December 2nd. Complete information is available on the singer's website.
The Roxy tour gets its name from Khalid's newly adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, whom he rescued from a Los Angeles animal shelter. In honor of Roxy, $1 from every ticket sold will be given to local animal shelters on each tour stop.
Khalid released his acclaimed debut album, American Teen, in March. Along with his Grammy nod for Best New Artist, the singer is also up for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his appearance on Logic's "1-800-273-8255," while American Teen was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album and "Location" was nominated for Best R&B song.
Khalid "The Roxy Tour" Dates
January 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
May 1 – Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds at Moda Center
May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theatre
May 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 7 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis Arc Pavilion
May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center
May 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
May 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
May 17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
May 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
May 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
May 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
May 30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
June 1 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Ampitheatre