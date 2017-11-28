Khalid Plots 2018 'Roxy' Tour

Khalid will embark on a new headlining trek dubbed "The Roxy Tour" May 1st at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The tour announcement comes after the 19-year-old R&B star earned five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.

Related Khalid: How a Lonely Teenager Made Year's Freshest, Most Surprising Debut His album 'American Teen' pulses with euphoric dance beats, Eighties synths and tales of marijuana-and booze-fueled high school raging

Prior to the spring 2018 trek, Khalid will play a lone show January 27th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Following his opening show in Portland, the Roxy Tour will include stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto and more before wrapping June 7th in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets for the Roxy tour go on sale December 2nd. Complete information is available on the singer's website.

The Roxy tour gets its name from Khalid's newly adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, whom he rescued from a Los Angeles animal shelter. In honor of Roxy, $1 from every ticket sold will be given to local animal shelters on each tour stop.

Khalid released his acclaimed debut album, American Teen, in March. Along with his Grammy nod for Best New Artist, the singer is also up for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his appearance on Logic's "1-800-273-8255," while American Teen was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album and "Location" was nominated for Best R&B song.

Khalid "The Roxy Tour" Dates

January 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 1 – Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds at Moda Center

May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theatre

May 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 7 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis Arc Pavilion

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

May 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

May 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

May 17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

May 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

May 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

May 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

June 1 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Ampitheatre