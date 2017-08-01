See Khalid Get Crowned Prom King in 'Young Dumb & Broke' Video

Khalid heads back to high school in the new clip for "Young Dumb & Broke." The video includes cameos from several actors famous for high school-related roles, including Dennis Haskins (Saved By The Bell) and Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That).

Khalid's school experience is joyous and carefree: students scarf pizza, loll in the sun, goof around, play with water pistols, dance in the cafeteria and do no work whatsoever. In between shots of blissful teen life, the camera lingers on a single student for several seconds as a superlative caption like "Class Clown" flashes across the screen. Khalid is declared prom king. (Fun fact: Khalid was voted prom king of his senior class in real life.)

"Young Dumb & Broke" – an organ-heavy ballad sung over a straightforward hip-hop beat – was produced by Joel Little, best known for his work on Lorde's debut album, Pure Heroine. The track was recently picked as the second single from Khalid's debut album, American Teen. It climbed to Number 34 on Billboards' Rhythmic Chart last week.



The clip ends with a dose of comedy from Wayne Brady as an unhappy janitor too old to be singing along to "Young Dumb & Broke." He's one of several famous faces in the video: Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony also makes an appearance, as does the rapper Buddy and the actor/comedian Kel Mitchell.