Watch Kesha Read Letter to Teenage Self About Fear of Failure, Success

Kesha shared the advice she would give her 18-year-old self on CBS This Morning. The emotional letter hints at some of the personal and professional battles she's fought in her rise to fame.

"Dear Kesha, at this very moment, you may be wondering if it was a really a good idea to drop out of high school and move to L.A. with nothing but your grandpa's Lincoln town car and a demo tape," she wrote. "I've got good news and I've got bad news, and I know you're a tad impatient so I'll start with the good news: You made it! The bad news is, you nearly killed yourself on the road to success, fueled by fear of failure, crippling anxiety and insecurity."

The singer wrote tellingly about her struggles with expectations and toxic people. "You will become severely bulimic and anorexic and the worse your disease gets, the more praise you will get from some people in your industry. And this will really, really mess with your head."

"You will meet kids who tell you that they struggle with many of the same things you’ve struggled with, or more," she read aloud. "And they're gonna tell you that your music helped save their life, and that will change you. You're gonna learn that art can heal people."

Kesha ended her heartfelt letter with a nod to her music idol, Bob Dylan, and a reassurance that despite a lot of the negativity, there would come a time when she would pen a song called "Rainbow."

"You're gonna be really proud of it because there is light and beauty after the storm, no matter how hard things get," she said. "You're going to write this song so you remember to make it through."