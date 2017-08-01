Kesha Plots First U.S. Tour in Four Years

Kesha announced a 21-date tour beginning in September, marking her first solo tour since 2013. The live shows will follow the release of her upcoming Rainbow LP, due out August 11th.

After a private show August 2nd that will stream on YouTube, a pair of festival dates and a performance in Las Vegas, the Rainbow Tour officially kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 26th. Kesha plays a series of gigs on the East Coast before looping west through Detroit and Chicago. The tour's final show takes place in Los Angeles on November 1st.

"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans, and I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my Rainbow Tour," the singer said in a statement. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me." Every purchase of two tickets to the Rainbow Tour comes with a copy of Kesha's new record.

Kesha announced the imminent arrival of Rainbow suddenly last month along with her new single, a blistering piano ballad called "Praying." In an interview with SiriusXM, the singer said writing songs for the album helped her battle depression. "I would roll out of bed, get in my car and show up to the studio," she explained. "And I would just keep making songs. That was my way to cope."

Since the release of "Praying," Kesha has also put out two more songs, "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." "Praying" is at Number 40 on this week's Hot 100, and "Woman" is at Number 96.

Kesha Live



September 15 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO (festival)

September 16 - Las Vegas, NV - M Resort Casino & Spa

September 23 - iHeartRadio Music Festival

"Rainbow Tour" 2017

September 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 4 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 6 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 - Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 18 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

October 24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

November 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium