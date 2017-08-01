Kesha Plots First U.S. Tour in Four Years

Kesha announced a 21-date tour beginning in September, marking her first solo tour since 2013. The live shows will follow the release of her upcoming Rainbow LP, due out August 11th.
After a private show August 2nd that will stream on YouTube, a pair of festival dates and a performance in Las Vegas, the Rainbow Tour officially kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 26th. Kesha plays a series of gigs on the East Coast before looping west through Detroit and Chicago. The tour's final show takes place in Los Angeles on November 1st.
"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans, and I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my Rainbow Tour," the singer said in a statement. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me." Every purchase of two tickets to the Rainbow Tour comes with a copy of Kesha's new record.
Kesha announced the imminent arrival of Rainbow suddenly last month along with her new single, a blistering piano ballad called "Praying." In an interview with SiriusXM, the singer said writing songs for the album helped her battle depression. "I would roll out of bed, get in my car and show up to the studio," she explained. "And I would just keep making songs. That was my way to cope."
Since the release of "Praying," Kesha has also put out two more songs, "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." "Praying" is at Number 40 on this week's Hot 100, and "Woman" is at Number 96.
Kesha Live
September 15 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO (festival)
September 16 - Las Vegas, NV - M Resort Casino & Spa
September 23 - iHeartRadio Music Festival
"Rainbow Tour" 2017
September 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
October 4 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 6 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 - Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 18 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
October 24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
November 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium