Kesha performed her sweeping new single, "Praying," Wednesday on Good Morning America. The performance began with the singer staring dead-on at the camera, juxtaposing soft croons with sharp inhales. It was an intense rendition of the song that climaxed with a throaty roar.

In the interview portion, GMA host Robin Roberts asked Kesha about the new LP, Rainbow (out August 11th), which is her first release in five years and recorded amid her ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

"I've written every song on this album, and they're all so personal," the singer said. "I think this record is quite literally saving my life. And I hope you guys like, and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people."



Of "Praying" specifically, Kesha appeared glassy-eyed talking about the song's meaning. "I think is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something really hard, lots of very hard things, making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes."

Kesha raved about working with Dolly Parton on a cover of the country legend's 1980 hit "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" ("I'm still not over it, so I'm just going to tell everybody about it forever"). She also explained the symbolism of the album title.

"I think color symbolizes hope – and the rainbow, it's no coincidence that it's also the symbol for the LGBT community," she said. "I've always just found hope in the bright colors, and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. Now my house is covered in rainbows, and my life and my body – I have like 10 rainbow tattoos. I go to the tattoo artist and it's like, 'A rainbow something?'"