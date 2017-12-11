Kesha, Macklemore Plot Joint 2018 Tour

Kesha and Macklemore will unite for a co-headlining North American tour in summer 2018. The nine-week, 30-date trek kicks off June 6th in Phoenix, Arizona and concludes August 5th in Tampa, Florida.

A pre-sale for U.S. tickets runs from Wednesday, December 13th at noon local time through Thursday, December 14th at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Private Pass program. General tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at noon local time via Live Nation. One dollar from each ticket purchase will benefit charity: Kesha will donate her proceeds to the anti-sexual assault organization RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network). Macklemore will contribute to social and racial justice organization M Plus1.

The duo announced the "Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour" with a goofy promo video. In the clip, Macklemore outlines his plan to become a "rollerblading coach" before Kesha shows up and convinces him to team up for the jaunt.









Both artists issued new LPs in 2017: Kesha released Rainbow, her third album and first in five years; and Macklemore released the solo project Gemini, his second record without longtime musical partner Ryan Lewis.

"The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore" Tour Dates:

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

June 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 20 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 22 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 - Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 10 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 14 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 18 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre