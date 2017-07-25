Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, Katy Perry Top VMA Nominations

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nominations pack with eight, while the Weeknd and Katy Perry both scored five. The VMAs will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lamar will vie for Artist of the Year while his eye-popping video for Damn single "Humble" notched seven nods, including Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Direction. In the Video of the Year category, the rapper will compete against Bruno Mars for "24K Magic," Alessia Cara for "Scars to Your Beautiful," DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for "Wild Thoughts" and the Weeknd for "Reminder."

Perry scored nominations for several songs. Her Witness single "Chained to the Rhythm" picked up Best Pop Video, Direction and Visual Effects, while her Migos collaboration, "Bon Appetit" is up for Best Art Direction. The pop star also received a nod for Calvin Harris' "Feels" video in the Best Collaboration category. As for the Weeknd, the singer's cameo-packed "Reminder" video is up in several creative categories.

The VMAs will notably tweak its longstanding format this year, combining the Best Female and Male Video awards into Artist of the Year. That category features Lamar, the Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Lorde.

The coveted Best New Artist VMA boasts Khalid, Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A, Julia Michaels and Noah Cyrus. The VMAs will also introduce a new category, Best Fight Against the System, two years after dropping its Best Video With a Social Message category. The nominees include: Logic's "Black Spiderman," The Hamilton Mixtape's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," Big Sean's "Light," Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful," Taboo's "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" featuring Shailene Woodley and John Legend's "Surefire."

Other artists picking up multiple nominations include Mars, Sheeran, Halsey, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, Migos and D.R.A.M. Perennial VMA favorite Kanye West even snuck in with a single nod for his "Fade" video.

Voting for the 2017 VMAs is open as well. Fans will be able to cast ballots for nine awards: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Video, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Dance Video, Best Rock Video and Best Fight Against the System Video.

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde



Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth – "We Don’t Talk Anymore" [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M. – "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers – "Closer" [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris – "Feels" [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Fifth Harmony – "Down" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"



Best Hip Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Big Sean – "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. – "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos – "Bad and Boujee" [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled – "I’m the One" [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Best Dance Video

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

Kygo and Selena Gomez – "It Ain’t Me"

Calvin Harris – "My Way"

Major Lazer – "Cold Water" [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack – "Gone" [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Rock Video

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy – "Young And Menace"

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day – "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters – "Run"

Best Fight Against the System

Logic – "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean – "Light"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

Taboo – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend – "Surefire"





Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran – "Castle on the Hill"

DJ Shadow – "Nobody Speak" [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey – "Now or Never"

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Katy Perry – "Bon Appetit" [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation"

KYLE – "iSpy" [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Best Choreography

Kanye West – "Fade"

Ariana Grande – "Side to Side" [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Sia – "The Greatest"

Fifth Harmony – "Down" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Best Editing

Future – "Mask Off"

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean"

Lorde – "Green Light"

The Chainsmokers – "Closer" [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"