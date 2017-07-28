Watch Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna Battle Sharks, Daggers in 'LOYALTY.' Video

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna make a seriously dynamic duo in the new music video for Lamar's "LOYALTY." Together, they fend off literal street sharks, muscular hitmen and the occasional murder attempt.

Related Kendrick Lamar Announces Damn. Pop-Up Shops Rapper to sell exclusive merchandise in 15 cities during the Damn. Tour

Helmed by "HUMBLE." director Dave Meyers & the little homies, the video conjures the feeling of a film noir. Gyrating women, street fights and dangerous anti-gravity chambers abound in the high-action clip. In one particularly arresting scene, Lamar dangles Rihanna over the edge of a city high rise, lights glowing around them as they continue to lock eyes and spit verses.

"LOYALTY." is the fourth single off Lamar's latest album DAMN. He teased the artistically symbolic "HUMBLE." in March, prior to the album's release in April, and recently dropped videos for "DNA." – starring Don Cheadle – and a teaser clip for "ELEMENT."

Lamar is currently on tour to promote his latest album, DAMN.