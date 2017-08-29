Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and Kevin Gates are featured on the energetic new song, "Cold Summer." The track also features R&B singer Rell on the hook and will appear on DJ Kay Slay's upcoming album, The Big Brother, out September 22nd via Empire.

"Cold Summer" boasts frosty yet soulful production as splashy drums and a thumping bass mingle with a foreboding guitar loop.









Kendrick opens the track with a characteristically vivid verse packed with poignant meditations and clever wordplay ("I see the fear when I look in your eyes/ Should I execute or ex out and expire"). Mac Miller follows with a breezier set of bars: "Champagne, liquor, pair of Bape slippers/ Blue collar for the dollar, I'm in Pittsburgh." Kevin Gates closes out "Cold Summer" with a lengthy verse that balances ferocity and anguish as he spits lines like, "Crying on the inside, looking through the fence/ Looking up to ballers, often times I reminisce/ Praying to the stars, I go hard with the bricks."

Along with Lamar, Mac Miller and Kevin Gates, DJ Kay Slay corralled an array of guests for The Big Brother, which also features Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Busta Rhymes, Bun B, Fat Joe, Ice T, Kool G Rap, E-40 and Juicy J.