Kendrick Lamar Announces Damn. Pop-Up Shops

Kendrick Lamar will pair his upcoming Damn. Tour with pop-up shops in select cities on the tour itinerary.

The first Damn. Pop-Up Shop will open its doors in Dallas on July 14th, the same day the rapper performs at the city's American Airlines Center.

In total, 15 of the Damn. Tour's stops will feature an accompanying pop-up shop, which will likely feature some of the Lamar-related apparel Top Dawg Entertainment has unveiled in recent weeks.

For New York and Los Angeles, the Damn. Pop-Up Shop will occupy a space for a series of days: New York's pop-up will run from July 20th to 23rd to correspond with Lamar's gig at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, while the rapper's three-night stand at Los Angeles' Staples Center will also result in a multi-day pop-up shop August 6th to 11th.

Check out complete details regarding the locations of the pop-up shops at Lamar's website.

The Damn. Tour kicks off July 12th in Phoenix and concludes September 2nd in Miami.