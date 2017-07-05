Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Body Shamer With Four Simple Words

Kelly Clarkson doesn't suffer trolls. On Tuesday, the American Idol alum nonchalantly shut down a body-shaming comment on Twitter.



"Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence," Clarkson tweeted on the Fourth of July. While most of her followers responded with their own stories of family members or loved ones in the armed forces, or tweeted their thanks to Clarkson for her sweet message, one person seized the opportunity to offer their non sequitur opinion.

Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

"You're fat," the troll in question tweeted, to which Clarkson had a ready response. "… and still fucking awesome," she replied with a winking emoji. The original user's tweet has since been deleted.

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

In 2015, Clarkson similarly faced off against a body shamer with the same characteristic poise and resolve. British personality Katie Hopkins attacked Clarkson's weight gain on Twitter after the singer appeared on Graham Norton Live. Clarkson addressed the controversy on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host that she's used to being criticized for her weight, but that it no longer bothers her.

"I love how people think that's new – like, 'Welcome to the past 13 years,'" she said. "Yeah, I was the biggest girl on [American Idol] too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on Idol, and I've kind of always gotten that. … It's like, you're just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever."

"That's the thing. Sometimes we're more fit. Like especially me, I'm such a creative person that I yo-yo," she continued. "So, sometimes I'm more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don't, and I'm like, … I'd rather have wine."

Clarkson has cautiously supported Kesha in her legal battle against producer, Dr. Luke, with whom Clarkson has also worked extensively. Just last year, the Idol alum offered her own negative experience with the producer. Clarkson tweeted in February 2016: "Trying 2 not say anything since I can't say anything nice about a person ... so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke."