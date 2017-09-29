Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Meaning of Life'

Following the release of new singles "Love So Soft" and "Move You," Kelly Clarkson detailed her upcoming album Meaning of Life, the follow-up to 2015's Piece by Piece.

The 14-track album, due out October 27th, finds Clarkson reuniting with producers like Greg Kurstin ("Stronger"), Jason Halbert and Jesse Shatkin, as well as new collaborators like Mick Schultz, The Monarch and Nick Ruth.

Clarkson also teams with members of Earth, Wind & Fire on Meaning of Life's "Whole Lotta Woman."

Fans who preorder Meaning of Life receive instant downloads of "Love So Soft" and "Move You"; additionally, Clarkson unveiled her show-stopping "Nashville Sessions" rendition of "Move You," recorded at the city's War Memorial Auditorium.

Meaning of Life Track List

1. "A Minute (Intro)"

2. "Love So Soft"

3. "Heat"

4. "Meaning of Life"

5. "Move You"

6. "Whole Lotta Woman"

7. "Medicine"

8. "Cruel"

9. "Didn’t I"

10. "Would You Call That Love"

11. "I Don’t Think About You"

12. "Slow Dance"

13. "Don’t You Pretend"

14. "Go High"