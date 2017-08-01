Kelela Previews New Album With Potent Hook-Up Anthem 'LMK'

Kelela takes the one-night-stand into her own hands on her irresistible new song, "LMK." The track marks the first single from Kelela's upcoming debut album, Take Me Apart, out October 6th via Warp.

The rising R&B singer delivers a delicate and dextrous vocal performance over snappy percussion and rich synth stabs that swell and shimmer. As the song simmers, Kelela's vocals pile on top of each other into a gauzy dancefloor haze, though her message to her potential lover remains self-assured and crystalline: "It ain't that deep by the way/ No one's tryna settle down/ All you gotta do is let me know."





Take Me Apart is available to pre-order. The album follows Kelela's 2013 debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, and her 2015 breakout EP, Hallucinogen.

"Despite it being a personal record, the politics of my identity informs how it sounds and how I choose to articulate my vulnerability and strength," Kelela said of Take Me Apart. "I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the 'burbs listening to R&B, jazz and Björk. All of it comes out in one way or another."

Kelela has spent much of 2017 on the road with the xx and Gorillaz. She's set to perform at the Made in America Festival in September and plans to announce additional live dates soon.