Keith Richards: Rolling Stones Back in Studio 'Very Shortly'

Keith Richards teased that the Rolling Stones are headed back to the recording studio "very shortly" to record new music, following the release of their 2016 blues covers LP, Blue & Lonesome.

In the latest installment of his fan Q&A web series "Ask Keith Richards," the guitarist said the band will soon be "cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next," alluding to their first album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. He also added that the success of Blue & Lonesome "caught us a little bit by surprise," which raises the potential of the "inevitable volume two."

"I don't think we're going to sucker into that straight away," he said. "But then it wouldn't take a twist of the arm to do some more of that. It's such fun to record, and there's plenty more where that came from. I just think the Stones have used it as a boost to their energy and viability in this day and age and see what we can come up with next."

Earlier in July, British rapper/grime artist Skepta posted an Instagram photo of himself with Mick Jagger in the studio, though he didn't specify what they were recording.

In September, the Rolling Stones will release a new book-DVD package, Rolling Stones on Air in the Sixties, that collects the group's radio and TV performances from the decade.