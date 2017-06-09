Katy Perry: Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate My Character'

Katy Perry shares more details about her Taylor Swift beef, how Hillary Clinton "woke" her and having a "massive crush on Socrates" in a new interview.

Speaking to NME, Perry addressed her long-simmering feud with Swift. "I'm not Buddha – things irritate me," she said. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"



(Perhaps it's just a coincidence that Swift ended her long embargo against streaming services the moment Perry's Witness hit digital shelves.)

Ironically, the song at the center of the Swift/Perry beef – 1989's "Bad Blood" – was created alongside superproducer Max Martin, who has worked with Perry from "I Kissed a Girl" through "Bon Appetit." Despite harboring a grudge against Swift over the track, Perry has no hard feelings toward Martin.

"I can't speak for him, but he didn't know [who 'Bad Blood' was about]," Perry said. "I'm not supposed to tell him what he can and can't do. I'm very fair; I'm super-duper fair and I'm not one of those people who's like, 'You can't do that because I don't like that person. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.' And I love Max. I've been working with Max my whole career."

Elsewhere, Perry, who was involved in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and performed at the Democratic National Convention, said that while Clinton didn't win the White House, she had a seismic impact on future generations.

"[Clinton] woke the sleeping giant and there’s something bigger than her, than me, than any one person that is happening right now," Perry said. "Something brilliant is really happening, which is: people are waking up. People are waking up and we wouldn't have ... we would have continued in the same pattern, in the same way, in the same comfort, in the same utopia."

Perry's latest album Witness is a reflection of her newfound political involvement, social awareness and the fact that she got "woke." "Do you know, it's so funny – don’t you feel like we’re in a race to become the most woke?" she told NME. "Somewhere along the way I realized that there is no destination, it's just a journey. Do you know what I'm saying? Can someone tell me where the starting line and the finish line of all the wokeness is?"

As a ripple of her "wokeness," Perry admitted that she has started exploring philosophy. "I've got a massive crush on Socrates," Perry said. "I'm like, dude! The guy that asked too many questions. Me too!"