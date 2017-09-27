Katy Perry sobs during a therapy session in a preview of her upcoming YouTube Red special, Will You Be My Witness?, out October 4th. The feature-length project includes previously unseen content from the singer's 96-hour June livestream promoting her fifth LP, Witness.

In one memorable scene, the recent VMAs host breaks down in tears while recounting how a desire to become her pre-fame self inspired her to cut and dye her hair. "I so badly wanted to be Kathryn Hudson that I didn't want to look like Katy Perry anymore," she says.



The special will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the livestream – from Perry conceptualizing the premise to her subsequent reflections after the event. The four-day YouTube stream – which featured 31 cameras charting the singer's every move at her "Witness World Wide Headquarters" – wound up drawing over 50 million views in over 190 countries.

Celebrities like James Corden, Sia, Caitlyn Jenner, Gordon Ramsay, Anna Kendrick and America Ferrera dropped by the house to engage in conversations with Perry about politics, spirituality, gender and politics.



Perry kicks off the clip by explaining her rationale for the entire livestream. "To kick off the release of my new album, Witness, I knew I wanted to do something really different," she says. "Something big, something that's never been done before. And then this wild idea hit me."