Katy Perry on Taylor Swift Beef: 'I'm Ready to Let It Go'

Katy Perry admitted that she hopes to finally end her long-simmering beef with Taylor Swift. "I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent," Perry said.

The singer's comments came during a conversation Saturday with Arianna Huffington that featured on Perry's weekend-long YouTube live stream session in support of her new album Witness.

"I forgive [Swift], and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually... I think it's time," Perry said of the feud (via Entertainment Tonight).



"There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"

The singer's long feud – which reportedly began in 2012 when Perry poached Swift's backup dancers to join her own tour – resulted in songs like "Bad Blood" and Witness' "Swish Swish," but neither artist spoke about the beef until Perry recently opened up about the Swift rift.

"I'm not Buddha – things irritate me," Perry said in a recent interview. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"

The latest chapter in the feud came when Swift ended her years-long streaming service embargo the moment Perry's Witness was released digitally, a move that Swift's reps said was purely coincidence.

However, on Saturday, Perry seemed determined to end the pop stars' beef. "Maybe I don't agree with everything she does, and maybe she doesn't agree with everything I do, but like... I really, truly, want to come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, and understanding and compassion," Perry said.

Also during the live stream, Perry got emotional during a therapy session with Dr. Siri Singh: