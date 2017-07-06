Katy Perry Launches Dance Competition for 'Swish Swish' Music Video

Katy Perry launched a new competition to find a dancer to star in the forthcoming video for her Nicki Minaj-featuring single "Swish Swish," off her new album Witness. Perry is hosting the competition alongside the dance entertainment platform, DanceOn.

Related Katy Perry Defends Her Livestream Therapy Session 'Witness' singer hopes others can see themselves in her emotional confessionals

Those that think they can dance in the "Swish Swish" clip can upload a video of their best choreography to YouTube, Instagram or Musica.ly with the hashtag #SwishSwishChallenge. All submissions should also tag Perry (@katyperry) and DanceOn (@danceon).

In a video, Perry said she would select her "favorite" dancer to perform in the "Swish Swish" video, which is scheduled to be filmed later this month. The competition is open to participants that are 13 or older and reside in the United States. Fans can submit their audition clips through July 12th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

On Monday, Perry released a new lyric video for "Swish Swish" starring Brazilian singer Gretchen.

Perry's #SwishSwishChallenge marks the pop star's second viral campaign around a Witness single. In May, following the release of "Bon Appetite" with Migos, she launched the #BonAppetitChallenge, though its objective was a bit more vague than the #SwishSwishChallenge.

Perry debuted the #BonAppetitChallenge with a Twitter video in which she was sprayed in the face with water. After facing questions about what exactly the campaign entailed, Perry explained on Instagram: "DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO LOOK LIKE A [star emoji] WHILE BEING HIT/SOAKED/SPRINKLED WITH WATER? CAN YOU HOLD YOUR COMPOSURE LIKE A POPSTAR BEING SPRITZED? SHOW ME YOUR #BonAppetitChallenge (aka pour some water over your face aka poor man's bucket challenge aka just look sexy while playing #BonAppetit)."

Perry released Witness in June, marking her first album since 2013's Prism. The pop star will embark on a fall tour in support of the LP September 7th in Columbus, Ohio.