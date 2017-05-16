Watch Katy Perry Detail New Album, Make Ellen DeGeneres Squirm

Katy Perry discussed her upcoming Witness LP with Ellen DeGeneres in one of the singer's first televised interviews since she announced that her new album arrives June 9th. Following the album's release, Perry will embark on a 43-date tour in September.

After performing at the Super Bowl in 2015 and wrapping up a tour in support of her last album, Prism, Perry told DeGeneres that she needed a break. "I was tired, I'm human," she explained. "So I took October to June off."

Rejuvenated from her hiatus, Perry returned to the studio in the summer of 2016. "I started writing a record in June of last year," she continued. "I wrote over 40 songs. Now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story I want to share with the world."

The singer also discussed her new haircut – which she said was a tribute to DeGeneres' style – and her recent visit to the Met Gala, where she was enveloped in an ornate, multi-layered crimson dress. "This [outfit] seems like it would be hard to use the rest room or do anything [in]," DeGeneres said.

Perry explained she gets around that problem with a nozzle device called GoGirl, "where you get to pee standing up." DeGeneres' blank look make Perry laugh. "I've used them in several music videos, because I always find myself in this predicament where I have a very extravagant, lavish, unpractical costume on," Perry said. "Google it!"