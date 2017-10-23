Justin Timberlake Will Headline Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake confirmed Sunday night that he would headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the singer's role in Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction.

After months of rumors regarding Timberlake's return to the halftime spot, he officially announced he would perform at Super Bowl LII at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium in a video with Jimmy Fallon.

"Excuse me sir, do you have the time," Timberlake asks Fallon with an accentuated English accent. "I do have time," Timberlake then responded to Fallon's same inquiry, the words repeated over and over until Timberlake proclaims "I do halftime!"

It's unclear whether Timberlake will perform the halftime show alone or, as at recent Super Bowls, he would be joined by special guests.

Super Bowl LII marks the record-setting third time Timberlake will perform at the Big Game, following appearances at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVII. It was at the latter Super Bowl, in 2004, that Janet Jackson joined the singer onstage. During a joint rendition of "Rock Your Body," Timberlake reached and pulled off a piece of Jackson's bustier, exposing her bare breast to an audience of millions for 9/16ths of a second.

A decade-long legal battle between the Federal Communications Commission, the NFL and CBS later ensued over the FCC's $550,000 fine. Although the FCC won an initial ruling, the Third Circuit Court ruled in favor of CBS and voided the fine in 2011, adding that the moment of "fleeting indecency" didn't warrant the fine.

NBC will air Super Bowl LII on February 4th, 2018.

