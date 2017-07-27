Justin Bieber Hits Photographer With Car Driving From Church

Justin Bieber hit a paparazzo in the knee while driving his pickup truck, BBC reports. The collision occurred when the singer was leaving evening services at The City Church in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to the police, the singer was moving at "extremely slow speed" at the time. The photographer, 57, was hospitalized for "non life-threatening injuries."

"At 9:24 local time we received a radio call about a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Hamilton Drive," Sergeant Matthew Stout of the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement. "Justin Bieber remained on scene, cooperated with officers and was released."

Bieber reportedly got out of his car and offered to help the injured man. "Is there anything we can do to help you?" he asked.

The minor accident comes after the singer canceled the remaining dates on his Purpose World Tour. "I'm sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart," he said. He was also banned from performing in China, which refused to allow him to enter the country on the grounds that he was a "badly behaved entertainer."

The charts are another matter entirely: for several weeks this summer, Bieber was a featured vocalist on the two biggest songs in the United States, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" and DJ Khaled's "I'm the One." Those songs remain at Number One and Number Four, respectively, this week.