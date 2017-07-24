Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of 'Purpose' World Tour

Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. The singer announced the decision in a statement on his website, though he didn't elaborate on his reasoning for axing the final promotional dates behind his 2015 LP.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts," the statement reads. "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Last week, the singer was banned from performing in China after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture criticized the 23-year-old, stressing its aim to "purify" the Chinese performance market.

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer," the Bureau wrote on its website. "As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.

Bieber's world tour was set to conclude in September and October with a run of Asian dates, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, the Philippines and Singapore.

In June, the singer teamed with EDM powerhouse David Guetta for collaborative single "2U."