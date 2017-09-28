Tidal has launched a new video series called Side Hustle, which will air bi-weekly. Hosted by Tidal's culture and content editor Adelle Platon, the first three episodes feature Just Blaze, Jadakiss and Holy Ghost.

As the show's title suggests, the series will highlight artists' businesses outside of their music careers.

"Artists across genres stay hustling, from running restaurants to capitalizing on their passions," Platon says in a clip introducing the show. "These musical MVPs are not only making more dough but turning into full-fledged entrepreneurs."

The first episode is available now and spotlights Just Blaze. While the producer is known for his work with A-list artists such as Jay-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and dozens of others, he also co-owns Ani Ramen House restaurant in New Jersey with Luck Sarabhayavanija, which opened in April. Throughout the episode, the producer discusses being a restaurateur and emphasizes how they strive to deliver a distinctive dining experience, and also correlates how he applies the knowledge he's gained from his music career to running his restaurant operation.

Future episodes include Holy Ghost's Alex Frankel, who co-owns Frankel's Delicatessen in Brooklyn and Jadakiss who co-owns juice bar Juices for Life with Styles P, which currently has three locations in New York. Holy Ghost's episode is tentatively scheduled for October 10th, while Jadakiss' show is tentatively scheduled for October 24th.