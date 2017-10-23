Judas Priest Announce Firepower Tour Ahead of New Album

Judas Priest will embark on a North American tour in 2018 in support of their upcoming album Firepower.

Related The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time The most headbangable records ever, from Metallica's Black Album to Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid'

The 25-date arena trek launches March 13th in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and concludes May 1st in San Antonio, Texas. A "Judas Priest Fan Presale" for tickets begins October 25th; check out the band's website for ticket information.

Firepower, the heavy metal legends' first LP since 2014's Redeemer of Souls, is due out in early 2018. Judas Priest, who landed several albums on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, were also nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Judas Priest Tour Dates

March 13 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

March 15 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

March 17 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

March 18 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

March 20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 25 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

March 27 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

March 28 - Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 30 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama

March 31 - Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple

April 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 5 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 8 - Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

April 10 - Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

April 11 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

April 15 - Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

April 17 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 19 - San Francisco @ The Warfield

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

April 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 26 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

April 29 - Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum