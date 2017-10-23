Judas Priest Announce Firepower Tour Ahead of New Album

Judas Priest will embark on a North American tour in 2018 in support of their upcoming album Firepower.
The 25-date arena trek launches March 13th in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and concludes May 1st in San Antonio, Texas. A "Judas Priest Fan Presale" for tickets begins October 25th; check out the band's website for ticket information.
Firepower, the heavy metal legends' first LP since 2014's Redeemer of Souls, is due out in early 2018. Judas Priest, who landed several albums on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, were also nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Judas Priest Tour Dates
March 13 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
March 15 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
March 17 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
March 18 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
March 20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 25 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place
March 27 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
March 28 - Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
March 30 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama
March 31 - Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple
April 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
April 5 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
April 8 - Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena
April 10 - Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
April 11 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
April 15 - Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
April 17 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 19 - San Francisco @ The Warfield
April 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
April 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 26 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
April 29 - Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum