John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

Dead and Company postpone New Orleans concert

John Mayer was hospitalized to undergo an emergency appendectomy, forcing Dead and Company to postpone a concert in New Orleans. Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, Dead and Company said on Twitter.

As a result of the surgery, the Grateful Dead offshoot will postpone their New Orleans concert for December 5th. The band said that all tickets will be honored at a rescheduled show. A new date has not been announced. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.


Mayer's Dead and Co. bandmate Bob Weir posted a photo of the pair rehearsing on stage with the note, "Wishing a speedy recovery for John… Get well soon my friend."

Dead and Company have two shows left on their fall tour: December 7th in Orlando and December 8th in Sunrise, Florida. It's unclear whether Mayer will be healthy enough to play those shows, though the band has yet to make a formal announcement regarding the status of either gig.

Dead and Company formed in 2015 after the surviving members of the Grateful Dead reunited for their final Fare Thee Well shows. The new group features Mayer alongside original Grateful Dead members Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. 

In April, Mayer released a new solo album, The Search for Everything