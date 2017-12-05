John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, Dead and Company said on Twitter.

As a result of the surgery, the Grateful Dead offshoot will postpone their New Orleans concert for December 5th. The band said that all tickets will be honored at a rescheduled show. A new date has not been announced. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase. https://t.co/rqGneAg6sC — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017



Mayer's Dead and Co. bandmate Bob Weir posted a photo of the pair rehearsing on stage with the note, "Wishing a speedy recovery for John… Get well soon my friend."





Wishing a speedy recovery for John... Get well soon my friend. pic.twitter.com/FGYHC8hdCS — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) December 5, 2017

Dead and Company have two shows left on their fall tour: December 7th in Orlando and December 8th in Sunrise, Florida. It's unclear whether Mayer will be healthy enough to play those shows, though the band has yet to make a formal announcement regarding the status of either gig.

Dead and Company formed in 2015 after the surviving members of the Grateful Dead reunited for their final Fare Thee Well shows. The new group features Mayer alongside original Grateful Dead members Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

In April, Mayer released a new solo album, The Search for Everything.

