John Carpenter Returns to Filmmaking With 'Christine' Video

John Carpenter returns to filmmaking after a seven-year absence with his new music video for "Christine," an instrumental off the director upcoming compilation Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998.

A reimagining of Carpenter's 1983 horror film – based on a Stephen King novel about a possessed vehicle – the "Christine" video features a 1958 Plymouth Fury ominously driving around a city after dark.

When a young woman with car trouble flags down "Christine" for help, the Plymouth Fury chases her down and eventually corners her, where the vehicle reveals that it's not murderously sentient but instead being driven by Carpenter himself.

The young woman hops into "Christine" with Carpenter and the two drive off into the night. The music video marks Carpenter's first visual work since his 2010 horror flick The Ward.

In a statement, Carpenter said of "Christine" the song, "Electronica for a killer car. Most of the soundtrack for Christine was 1950’s rock ’n roll (with a main title appearance of George Thorogood and the Destroyers' 'Bad to the Bone'). I filled in where necessary."

"Christine" is one of 13 Carpenter-crafted movie themes that the director packed onto Anthology, which also features themes from his Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13, They Live, The Thing and more.

In October, Carpenter will set off on a North American tour where he'll perform his movie themes for a live audience.

John Carpenter Tour Dates

October 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

October 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

November 2 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

November 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 5 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

November 7 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

November 9 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

November 10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

November 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

November 13 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

November 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

November 16 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

November 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

November 19 - Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre