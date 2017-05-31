Joey Bada$$ Bashes Trump on Visceral New Song With Schoolboy Q

Joey Bada$$ recruits Schoolboy Q for his visceral, politically charged new single, "Rockabye Baby."

Over crackling vinyl samples of thumping drums and thundering piano, the rappers touch touch on institutional racism, gun control, poverty and a dismal job market. In his commanding opening verse, Joey asks fans to "stand up" and join a revolution: "We ain't got no one to trust/ Time is running up, feel the burn in my gut/ And if you got the guts, scream 'Fuck Donald Trump!'"

After Schoolboy's rhythmically wild cameo, the track concludes with a lush instrumental tag featuring warped acoustic guitar and analog synth tones.

"Rockabye Baby" is Joey's latest single from his upcoming second LP, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, out April 7th. The album also features his 2016 hit "Devastated" and the visceral "Land of the Free."

Earlier this month on Twitter, he called the B4.DA.$$ follow-up "the most important hip-hop album in a long time," adding, "First body of work I made that isn't about me... This is about us. For the world. Universal sound. Legends they never die."

All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ also features guest spots from J. Cole, the Lox's Styles P, reggae artist Chronixx, Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko and Joey's Pro Era collective associates Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution.

Last month, Joey released the baseball-themed track "Victory" as part of Mountain Dew's The Courtside Project. That song did not make the final tracklist for All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.