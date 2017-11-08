Joan Jett, 'Weird Al,' William Shatner Tapped for Dr. Demento Box Set

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Misfits, William Shatner and "Weird Al" Yankovic have contributed new punk covers of classic Dr. Demento songs to a new collection celebrating the work of the legendary radio personality and novelty song maestro. Dr. Demento Covered In Punk arrives January 12th, 2018 via Demented Punk.
The collection features over 30 covers of songs originally aired on the Dr. Demento radio show, as well as new "demented" covers of classic punk tunes. For example, "Weird Al" recorded a version of the Ramones' classic "Beat on the Brat," while Shatner turned in a growling and expertly melodramatic version of the Cramps "Garbageman," which is available to stream now.
Dr. Demento Covered in Punk also features contributions from the B-52s, Colleen Green, Fred Schneider, Nobunny, the Meatmen, Osaka Popstar, the Vandals, Philly Boy Roy (one of Jon Wurster's numerous characters from The Best Show), Elvira Mistress of the Dark and late Batman actor Adam West.
The new collection will be available digitally and as a two CD or three LP vinyl set. All versions are available to pre-order and will include a booklet featuring new liner notes, quotes from participating artists, plus an array of artwork, photographs and illustrations. John Cafiero, the frontman of Osaka Popstar and Covered in Punk's producer and curator, also penned a foreword for the booklet, while Dr. Demento contributed an afterward.
In a statement, Cafiero praised Dr. Demento's radio show and music for "creating a musical movement that echoes the spirit of punk with its own unique voice. There are no airs, and everyone's welcome. If you didn't fit in – you fit in."
Dr. Demento Covered in Punk Track List
Disc One
1. "Dr. Demento Opening Theme" (Pico & Sepulveda) – Osaka Popstar's Demented Punk Orchestra with the Roto
Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band
2. "Demento Segment I" – Dr. Demento and Osaka Popstar
3. "Fish Heads" – Osaka Popstar
4. "Demento Segment II" – Dr. Demento and Barnes & Barnes
5. "Garbageman" – William Shatner
6. "Shaving Cream" (Punk Lyrics) – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino & Oogie
7. "Demento Segment III" – Dr. Demento
8. "Fluffy" – Fred Schneider
9. "Demento Segment IV" – Dr. Demento & Gloria Balsam
10. "Dead Puppies" – James Kochalka Superstar
11. "Demento Segment V" – Dr. Demento
12. "Surfin' Bird" – Nobunny
13. "Rat Fink" – Balzac
14. "Demento Segment VI" – Dr. Demento
15. "I Like" – Colleen Green
16. "Demento Segment VII" – Dr. Demento
17. "Creature With The Atom Brain" – Quintron & Miss Pussycat
18. "I Love Beans" – The Meatmen
19. "It's A Gas" – Los Straitjackets
20. "Demento Segment VIII" – Dr. Demento
21. "Brak Takeover" – Brak & Dr. Demento
22. "Institutionalized" – Brak
23. "Demento Segment IX" – Brak, Dr. Demento & Oglethorpe
24. "Eat It" – Shonen Knife
25. "Batman Theme" – The Hamburglars
26. "The Thing" – Adam West
27. "Adam West ID" – Adam West
28. "Science Fiction/Double Feature" – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
29. "Demento Segment X" – Dr. Demento
30. "Gloria Balsam Closing ID" – Gloria Balsam
Disc Two
1. "Dr. Demento Covered In Punk Theme" – Osaka Popstar
2. "Demento Segment XI" – Dr. Demento
3. "National Brotherhood Week" – The Vandals
4. "Demento Segment XII" – Dr. Demento & Tom Lehrer
5. "Mah Na Mah Na" – The Kipper Kids
6. "Demento Segment XIII" – Dr. Demento
7. "Those Two Dreadful Children" – Rasputina
8. "Suicide Is Painless" (Theme from M*A*S*H) – JuiceheaD
9. "Demento Segment XIV" – Dr. Demento & Moon Unit Zappa
10. "Disco Boy" – Missing Persons
11. "Telephone Man" – Quintron & Miss Pussycat
12. "Demento Segment XV" – Dr. Demento
13. "Punk Rock Girl" – Philly Boy Roy
14. "Lydia, The Tattooed Lady" – The Dead Milkmen
15. "Demento Segment XVI" – Dr. Demento
16. "Me And My Vibrator" – Caroline & The Treats
17. "Monster" – Nobunny
18. "Demento Segment XVII" – Dr. Demento & MC Pee Pants
19. "My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama" – The Meatmen
20. "Demento Segment XVIII" – Dr. Demento & Bobby "Boris" Pickett
21. "Monster Mash" – The Kids of Widney High
22. "Elvira Mistress of the Dark" (Intro) – Elvira Mistress of the Dark
23. "The Cockroach That Ate Cincinnati" – The Misfits
24. "Demento Segment XIX" – Dr. Demento
25. "Pico & Sepulveda" – Osaka Popstar
26. "Demento Segment XX" – Dr. Demento & "Weird Al" Yankovic
27. "Beat On The Brat" – "Weird Al" Yankovic
28. "Shaving Cream" (Reprise, Traditional Lyrics) – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino & Oogie
29. "Demento Segment XXI" – Dr. Demento and Uncle Floyd & Oogie
30. "Dr. Demento Show Outro" – Dr. Demento with "Uncle Floyd" Vivino
31. "Cheerio, Cherry Lips, Cheerio" – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino
32. "Dr. Demento Covered In Punk Theme" (Reprise) – Osaka Popstar
33. "Dr. Demento Theme" (Reprise) (Pico & Sepulveda) – Osaka Popstar's Demented Punk Orchestra with the Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band
34. "Brak Closing Message" – Brak