Joan Jett, 'Weird Al,' William Shatner Tapped for Dr. Demento Box Set

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Misfits, William Shatner and "Weird Al" Yankovic have contributed new punk covers of classic Dr. Demento songs to a new collection celebrating the work of the legendary radio personality and novelty song maestro. Dr. Demento Covered In Punk arrives January 12th, 2018 via Demented Punk.

The collection features over 30 covers of songs originally aired on the Dr. Demento radio show, as well as new "demented" covers of classic punk tunes. For example, "Weird Al" recorded a version of the Ramones' classic "Beat on the Brat," while Shatner turned in a growling and expertly melodramatic version of the Cramps "Garbageman," which is available to stream now.

Dr. Demento Covered in Punk also features contributions from the B-52s, Colleen Green, Fred Schneider, Nobunny, the Meatmen, Osaka Popstar, the Vandals, Philly Boy Roy (one of Jon Wurster's numerous characters from The Best Show), Elvira Mistress of the Dark and late Batman actor Adam West.



The new collection will be available digitally and as a two CD or three LP vinyl set. All versions are available to pre-order and will include a booklet featuring new liner notes, quotes from participating artists, plus an array of artwork, photographs and illustrations. John Cafiero, the frontman of Osaka Popstar and Covered in Punk's producer and curator, also penned a foreword for the booklet, while Dr. Demento contributed an afterward.

In a statement, Cafiero praised Dr. Demento's radio show and music for "creating a musical movement that echoes the spirit of punk with its own unique voice. There are no airs, and everyone's welcome. If you didn't fit in – you fit in."

Dr. Demento Covered in Punk Track List



Disc One

1. "Dr. Demento Opening Theme" (Pico & Sepulveda) – Osaka Popstar's Demented Punk Orchestra with the Roto

Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band

2. "Demento Segment I" – Dr. Demento and Osaka Popstar

3. "Fish Heads" – Osaka Popstar

4. "Demento Segment II" – Dr. Demento and Barnes & Barnes

5. "Garbageman" – William Shatner

6. "Shaving Cream" (Punk Lyrics) – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino & Oogie

7. "Demento Segment III" – Dr. Demento

8. "Fluffy" – Fred Schneider

9. "Demento Segment IV" – Dr. Demento & Gloria Balsam

10. "Dead Puppies" – James Kochalka Superstar

11. "Demento Segment V" – Dr. Demento

12. "Surfin' Bird" – Nobunny

13. "Rat Fink" – Balzac

14. "Demento Segment VI" – Dr. Demento

15. "I Like" – Colleen Green

16. "Demento Segment VII" – Dr. Demento

17. "Creature With The Atom Brain" – Quintron & Miss Pussycat

18. "I Love Beans" – The Meatmen

19. "It's A Gas" – Los Straitjackets

20. "Demento Segment VIII" – Dr. Demento

21. "Brak Takeover" – Brak & Dr. Demento

22. "Institutionalized" – Brak

23. "Demento Segment IX" – Brak, Dr. Demento & Oglethorpe

24. "Eat It" – Shonen Knife

25. "Batman Theme" – The Hamburglars

26. "The Thing" – Adam West

27. "Adam West ID" – Adam West

28. "Science Fiction/Double Feature" – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

29. "Demento Segment X" – Dr. Demento

30. "Gloria Balsam Closing ID" – Gloria Balsam

Disc Two

1. "Dr. Demento Covered In Punk Theme" – Osaka Popstar

2. "Demento Segment XI" – Dr. Demento

3. "National Brotherhood Week" – The Vandals

4. "Demento Segment XII" – Dr. Demento & Tom Lehrer

5. "Mah Na Mah Na" – The Kipper Kids

6. "Demento Segment XIII" – Dr. Demento

7. "Those Two Dreadful Children" – Rasputina

8. "Suicide Is Painless" (Theme from M*A*S*H) – JuiceheaD

9. "Demento Segment XIV" – Dr. Demento & Moon Unit Zappa

10. "Disco Boy" – Missing Persons

11. "Telephone Man" – Quintron & Miss Pussycat

12. "Demento Segment XV" – Dr. Demento

13. "Punk Rock Girl" – Philly Boy Roy

14. "Lydia, The Tattooed Lady" – The Dead Milkmen

15. "Demento Segment XVI" – Dr. Demento

16. "Me And My Vibrator" – Caroline & The Treats

17. "Monster" – Nobunny

18. "Demento Segment XVII" – Dr. Demento & MC Pee Pants

19. "My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama" – The Meatmen

20. "Demento Segment XVIII" – Dr. Demento & Bobby "Boris" Pickett

21. "Monster Mash" – The Kids of Widney High

22. "Elvira Mistress of the Dark" (Intro) – Elvira Mistress of the Dark

23. "The Cockroach That Ate Cincinnati" – The Misfits

24. "Demento Segment XIX" – Dr. Demento

25. "Pico & Sepulveda" – Osaka Popstar

26. "Demento Segment XX" – Dr. Demento & "Weird Al" Yankovic

27. "Beat On The Brat" – "Weird Al" Yankovic

28. "Shaving Cream" (Reprise, Traditional Lyrics) – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino & Oogie

29. "Demento Segment XXI" – Dr. Demento and Uncle Floyd & Oogie

30. "Dr. Demento Show Outro" – Dr. Demento with "Uncle Floyd" Vivino

31. "Cheerio, Cherry Lips, Cheerio" – "Uncle Floyd" Vivino

32. "Dr. Demento Covered In Punk Theme" (Reprise) – Osaka Popstar

33. "Dr. Demento Theme" (Reprise) (Pico & Sepulveda) – Osaka Popstar's Demented Punk Orchestra with the Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band

34. "Brak Closing Message" – Brak