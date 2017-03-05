Jimmy Buffett to Open Margaritaville Retirement Communities

Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of retirement communities inspired by his classic "Margaritaville" and its themed chain of restaurants and resorts.

Related Jimmy Buffett's Warm Island Grooves After being sidelined by a stage accident, Buffett returns with strong new LP

For Parrotheads "55 and better" seeking an "active adult community" while wasted away again, the Latitude Margaritaville will open its first branch in Daytona Beach, Florida, with similar communities also in the works.

"Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife," the Latitude Margaritaville site says.

The $1 billion project, a collaboration between Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities, aims to create 7,000 homes in Daytona Beach; since announcing Latitude Margaritaville two weeks ago, the property has already received over 10,000 registrations, Minto senior vice president Bill Bullock told Good Morning America.

“It’s going to be a very fun place,” Bullock added. “We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018.”

The Daytona Beach branch's sales office will open in late 2017, with model homes opening in early 2018.

2018 is shaping up to a busy year for Buffett as the singer's greatest hits will serve as the inspiration for a Broadway musical titled Escape to Margaritaville. While the musical won't arrive on Broadway until spring 2018, the show will debut this May with a six-week run at La Jolla, California's La Jolla Playhouse.

Following that, Escape to Margaritaville will play for audiences in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before setting course for New York.