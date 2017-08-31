Watch Jim James' Charming Cover of Jimmie Rodgers' 'Prairie Lullaby'

Jim James delivers a sweet and simple acoustic rendition of Jimmie Rodgers' "Prairie Lullaby" backstage at the Newport Folk Festival for MyMusicRX. The My Morning Jacket singer calls the track his "one of his favorite lullabies." Then he joked, "hopefully it'll put you right to sleep."

"Prairie Lullaby" begins with a deceptively gloomy first verse, which James sings forebodingly. But the musician moves deftly and playfully into the rest of the song, a sweet and charming bedtime tune that finds James doing some classic Rodgers-esque yodeling as well.

MyMusicRX is the flagship music program of the Children's Cancer Association, traveling to concerts and music festivals to capture exclusive performances for kids battling cancer and other serious illnesses. MyMusicRX is also slated to bring back its annual concert series, Bedstock, this fall. Last year's festival featured Norah Jones, Moby, Panic! At the Disco, Jack Johnson, Jenny Lewis, Alessia Cara, Tegan and Sara and More.

James released the solo album, Eternally Even, in 2016. My Morning Jacket's last effort, The Waterfall, arrived in 2015. My Morning Jacket spent much of the summer on the road and their next live dates are a three-night stand at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado December 29th through 31st. In March 2018 they'll host their fourth One Big Holiday festival vacation in the Dominican Republic.