Jeff Lynne's ELO Sets First U.S. Tour in Over 35 Years

Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra have announced a summer 2018 North American arena tour, the Rock Hall-inducted band's first U.S. trek in over 35 years.

ELO's first U.S. tour since 1981 kicks off August 2nd at Oakland, California's Oracle Arena and spreads 10 shows over three weeks before concluding August 24th at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

"Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again," Lynne said in a statement.

Tickets for ELO's tour go on sale November 17th at Ticketmaster. The announcement of the tour comes four days before the arrival of ELO's Wembley or Bust concert film/live album; fans who preorder that set will receive a "priority access" pre-sale code allowing them to purchase tickets to ELO's North American tour starting November 14th.



Jeff Lynne's ELO Tour Dates

August 2 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 15 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

August 16 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 18 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center