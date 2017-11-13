Jeff Lynne's ELO Sets First U.S. Tour in Over 35 Years

Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra have announced a summer 2018 North American arena tour, the Rock Hall-inducted band's first U.S. trek in over 35 years.
ELO's first U.S. tour since 1981 kicks off August 2nd at Oakland, California's Oracle Arena and spreads 10 shows over three weeks before concluding August 24th at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
"Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again," Lynne said in a statement.
Tickets for ELO's tour go on sale November 17th at Ticketmaster. The announcement of the tour comes four days before the arrival of ELO's Wembley or Bust concert film/live album; fans who preorder that set will receive a "priority access" pre-sale code allowing them to purchase tickets to ELO's North American tour starting November 14th.
Jeff Lynne's ELO Tour Dates
August 2 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 15 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
August 16 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 18 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center