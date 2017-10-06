Jeff Lynne's ELO Readies Concert Film 'Wembley or Bust'

Electric Light Orchestra's triumphant return to London's Wembley Stadium in June 2017 will be the focus of the upcoming concert film/live album Wembley or Bust.

Related Jeff Lynne's ELO Triumph at First U.S. Show in 30 Years Tight new version of group offers vintage classics, fresh gems at celebratory NYC gig

Due out November 17th, the 23-track album spans Jeff Lynne and company's entire discography, from first single "10538 Overture" to "Handle With Care" (which Lynne recorded with the Traveling Wilburys) to songs off ELO's 2015 comeback LP Alone in the Universe.

"It's the best time I ever had in music… It is beyond anything I could have imagined," Lynne said of the gig captured on Wembley or Bust, which ELO performed in front of a sold-out audience of 60,000.

Wembley or Bust is available to pre-order now as a 2-CD/Bluray set as well as a 3-LP live album.

Wembley or Bust Track List

1. "Standin' In The Rain"

2. "Evil Woman"

3. "All Over The World"

4. "Showdown"

5. "Livin' Thing"

6. "Do Ya"

7. "When I Was A Boy"

8. "Handle With Care"

9. "Last Train to London"

10. "Xanadu"

11. "Rockaria!"

12. "Can't Get It Out Of My Head"

13. "10538 Overture"

14. "Twilight"

15. "Ma-Ma-Ma Belle"

16. "Shine A Little Love"

17. "Wild West Hero"

18. "Sweet Talkin' Woman"

19. "Telephone Line"

20. "Turn To Stone"

21. "Don't Bring Me Down"

22. "Mr. Blue Sky "

23. "Roll Over Beethoven"