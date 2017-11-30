Jeezy Preps Triumphant New Album, 'Pressure'

Jeezy will release his eighth studio album, Pressure, December 15th via Def Jam.

The rapper announced the record's arrival with a short clip posted to social media in which be pulls up and hops out of a blinding white Ferrari in slow motion. The short video features a snippet of an unreleased album cut that finds Jeezy growling – "Ball hard, go bigger" – over triumphant horn stabs.

Pressure follows Jeezy's 2016 album Trap or Die 3. The new record is available to pre-order on Jeezy's website and can be purchased as part of various merchandise bundles.



In October, Jeezy shared two new songs, "Bottles Up" featuring Diddy and "Cold Summer" featuring Tee Grizzley. It's unclear, however, if either track will appear on Pressure as the rapper has yet to unveil a track list.

Pressure marks Jeezy's fourth album in as many years, an impressive run that began with 2014's Seen It All: The Autobiography and continued with Church in These Streets and Trap or Die 3. All three previous LPs have cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, with Trap or Die 3 becoming Jeezy's third album to debut at Number One.