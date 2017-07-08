Jay-Z Turns '4:44' Title Track Into Eight-Minute Video Collage

On the same day Jay-Z's 4:44 expanded to major streaming services, the rapper dropped another Tidal exclusive Friday: His new video for the album's title track.

The collage-like video is packed with disparate images: The video opens with cellphone-shot footage of a young boy singing Nina Simone's then cuts to a clip of All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story, where the singer talks about love.

Fleeting images of subway and street dancers, riots, a Jean-Michel Basquiat interview and seemingly unrelated viral videos like the "Leprechaun in Mobile, Alabama" news segment fill the video before it circles back to live footage of Jay-Z and Beyoncé performing "Drunk in Love" together soundtracked to a live rendition of Al Green's "Judy."

The video concludes with unseen footage of a joyous Blue Ivy, who raps on the 4:44 bonus cut "Blue's Freestyle/We Family."

The eight-minute "4:44" video is currently exclusive to Tidal users; non-users can preview the clip's first 44 seconds. "4:44" follows the video for "The Story of O.J." as the second clip off 4:44.