Jay-Z Set to Perform 'Saturday Night Live' Season Premiere

Jay-Z will serve as the musical guest for the Season 43 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Hosted by Ryan Gosling, the episode will air on September 30th.

The rapper has been a musical guest numerous times over the years. Recent appearances include his solo performance in 2010, where he delivered an eight-minute-long medley that included "Public Service Announcement," "On to the Next One," "99 Problems" and "Empire State of Mind." He also made a cameo during Beyoncé's set in 2003.

Prior to Jay-Z's SNL set, he will appear in the Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. documentary airing on A&E on September 4th. In October, Jay-Z embarks on his massive North American tour in support of 4:44, which begins on October 27th in Anaheim, CA at Honda Center.

Gosling makes his return to SNL's center stage after hosting in December 2015. The actor stars in the upcoming Blade Runner: 2049, which arrives in theaters on October 6th.