See Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington With 'Numb/Encore' at V Fest

Jay-Z paid tribute to Chester Bennington during his V Festival set Saturday night with a rare performance of "Numb/Encore," a track off the rapper's collaborative Collision Course with Linkin Park.

"Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” Jay-Z told the Stafford, England crowd. "Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!"

The performance marked the first time the rapper played that rendition of The Black Album track since 2011. The V Festival set was also Jay-Z's first full performance of 2017 and came one day before the one-month anniversary of Bennington's July 20th death.

In addition to the Bennington tribute, Jay-Z also debuted tracks from his new LP 4:44 live, including "The Story of O.J.," "Family Feud" and "Kill Jay Z."

Watch Jay-Z perform "Numb/Encore" alongside Linkin Park in 2004 below:

