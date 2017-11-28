Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 Grammy Nominees

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars lead the music world in nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, airing live from New York's Madison Square Garden on January 28th.
Jay-Z, already a 21-time Grammy winner, scored eight nominations in total, including nods in all three major categories: Album of the Year (4:44), Record of the Year ("The Story of O.J.") and Song of the Year ("4:44"). Bruno Mars, with six total nominations, also received recognition in the Big Three with 24K Magic (Album of the Year), the album's title track (Record of the Year) and "That's What I Like" (Song of the Year).
Kendrick Lamar scored seven total nominations, including for Album of the Year for Damn. – which placed Number One on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 – and Record of the Year for "Humble." Both 4:44 and Damn. were also nominated in Best Rap Album.
In the Album of the Year category, 4:44, 24K Magic and Damn. will be up against Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" and Lorde's Melodrama.
Gambino, who landed five nominations, also scored a Record of the Year nod for "Redbone," where it faces "Humble," "24K Magic," "The Story of O.J." and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber.
"Despacito" is the only one of the five Record of the Year nominees to also snag a Song of the Year nomination; in that category, the five nominees are "Despacito," Jay-Z's "4:44," Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like," Julia Michaels' "Issues" and Logic's "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.
Michaels, Cara and Khalid are all also up for Best New Artist along with SZA and Lil Uzi Vert. Both Khalid and SZA each scored five total nominations.
A pair of late singers, Chris Cornell and Leonard Cohen, are nominated in the Best Rock Performance category for "The Promise" and "You Want It Darker" respectively.
The five nominees for Best Rock Album are Queens of the Stone Age's Villains, Metallica's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the War on Drugs' A Deeper Understanding, Mastodon's Emperor of Sand and Nothing More's The Stories We Tell Ourselves.
In the Best Alternative Music Album, LCD Soundsystem's American Dream, Gorillaz' Humanz, Arcade Fire's Everything Now, the National's Sleep Well Beast and Father John Misty's Pure Comedy will all battle for the Grammy.
Check out some of the Grammy categories below and check out the entire field at the official Grammy site.
Record Of The Year:
"Redbone" — Childish Gambino
"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story Of O.J." — JAY-Z
"HUMBLE." — Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year:
"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year:
"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" — Kesha
"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
"What About Us" — P!nk
"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man
"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Album
Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Best Rock Performance:
"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" — Chris Cornell
"Run" — Foo Fighters
"No Good" — Kaleo
"Go To War" — Nothing More
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now - Arcade Fire
Humanz - Gorillaz
American Dream - LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy - Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast - The National
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Free 6lack — 6lack
"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best Rap Album:
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila's Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"City Of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land
"How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker
"Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion
"Stand Up For Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes