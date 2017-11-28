Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 Grammy Nominees

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars lead the music world in nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, airing live from New York's Madison Square Garden on January 28th.

Jay-Z, already a 21-time Grammy winner, scored eight nominations in total, including nods in all three major categories: Album of the Year (4:44), Record of the Year ("The Story of O.J.") and Song of the Year ("4:44"). Bruno Mars, with six total nominations, also received recognition in the Big Three with 24K Magic (Album of the Year), the album's title track (Record of the Year) and "That's What I Like" (Song of the Year).

Kendrick Lamar scored seven total nominations, including for Album of the Year for Damn. – which placed Number One on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 – and Record of the Year for "Humble." Both 4:44 and Damn. were also nominated in Best Rap Album.

In the Album of the Year category, 4:44, 24K Magic and Damn. will be up against Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" and Lorde's Melodrama.

Gambino, who landed five nominations, also scored a Record of the Year nod for "Redbone," where it faces "Humble," "24K Magic," "The Story of O.J." and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber.

"Despacito" is the only one of the five Record of the Year nominees to also snag a Song of the Year nomination; in that category, the five nominees are "Despacito," Jay-Z's "4:44," Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like," Julia Michaels' "Issues" and Logic's "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Michaels, Cara and Khalid are all also up for Best New Artist along with SZA and Lil Uzi Vert. Both Khalid and SZA each scored five total nominations.

A pair of late singers, Chris Cornell and Leonard Cohen, are nominated in the Best Rock Performance category for "The Promise" and "You Want It Darker" respectively.

The five nominees for Best Rock Album are Queens of the Stone Age's Villains, Metallica's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the War on Drugs' A Deeper Understanding, Mastodon's Emperor of Sand and Nothing More's The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

In the Best Alternative Music Album, LCD Soundsystem's American Dream, Gorillaz' Humanz, Arcade Fire's Everything Now, the National's Sleep Well Beast and Father John Misty's Pure Comedy will all battle for the Grammy.

Check out some of the Grammy categories below and check out the entire field at the official Grammy site.

Record Of The Year :

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." — JAY-Z

"HUMBLE." — Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year :

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year :

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist :

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance :

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance :

"Something Just Like This" ­— The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Dance/Electronic Album :

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Best Rock Performance :

"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go To War" — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now - Arcade Fire

Humanz - Gorillaz

American Dream - LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy - Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast - The National



Best Urban Contemporary Album :

Free 6lack — 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best Rap Album :

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila's Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"City Of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

"How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

"Stand Up For Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall