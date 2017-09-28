Tidal has announced the lineup for Tidal x Brooklyn, which includes performances by Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled. The annual benefit concert will raise funds for disaster relief and recovery organizations in the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. It will also benefit victims of the earthquake in Mexico, which has killed more than 300 people to date. The concert will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 17th.

The lineup also includes Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Iggy Azalea and Jessie Reyez, among others.

When the concert was initially announced last week, US Weekly reported that Jay-Z and Beyoncé would headline. However, a rep for Beyoncé told Rolling Stone "This is false" when asked if she would perform. Beyoncé does not currently appear in Tidal's officially announced lineup, though it mentions that more artists will be added.

In addition to the musical performances, radio personality Angie Martinez will serve as host and Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda will make special appearances during the event.

All net proceeds will be donated to recovery and relief organizations in regions affected by hurricanes and flooding, including areas in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union and Miami Community Foundation will be among the beneficiaries.

Tickets can be purchased via Tidal.