Jay Z Details New Album '4:44'

Jay Z will release his new album 4:44 as a Tidal exclusive on June 30th. The LP is the rapper's first since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail.

The announcement of the new album comes weeks after mysterious "4:44" subway posters and banner ads started cropping up without explanation. It was soon revealed that 4:44 was, in part, an upcoming Tidal-only film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover.

A clip from that film premiered Father's Day night accompanied by a snippet of a new Jay Z track titled "Adnis."

"Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on a paper that I never read / Proses never penned / They stayed in my head," Jay Z, who welcomed newborn twins this week, says on the track.

On Monday morning, telecommunications company Sprint, which has a partnership with Tidal, formally announced the impending arrival of 4:44, the first in "a series of exclusives" between the rapper's streaming service and the cell phone giant.

While 4:44 will premiere on Tidal, it's unclear how long the album will remain exclusive to the streaming service, or if a physical release is planned.

Jay Z will hit the road this summer in support of 4:44, including stops at festivals like his Made in America, Austin City Limits and Meadows.