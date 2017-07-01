Jay-Z, Beyonce Name Their Twins Rumi and Sir: Report

Welcome to the world, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's newborn twins who were born in mid-June. The twins join their other sibling, five-year-old sister Blue Ivy, in the expanding Carter family.

Although the Carters haven't formally announced the twins' names – or even confirmed that Beyoncé had given birth – People reports that the names were uncovered in trademark documents filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



TMZ also confirmed that the trademark documents had been filed, noting that the same company filed similar papers on behalf of Blue Ivy earlier in the year. As TMZ also notes, Rumi is the name of a 13th Century Persian poet.

In the final track of Jay-Z's just-released album, 4:44, titled "Legacy," he features Blue Ivy asking, "Daddy, what's a will?" He then ends the song on an upbeat note, urging her and the twins to "fund ideas from people who look like we."

The Carters first announced they were expecting twins via Instagram in February. Beyoncé also unveiled a series of gorgeous underwater pregnancy photos on her website. Beyoncé followed the reveal with an elegant performance at the Grammys, which was her first public appearance following the announcement, and while she canceled her Coachella headlining slot, she remained publicly active on social media and beyond.

In April, she announced her "Formations Scholars" program, which will provide scholarships to select women who are studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at four universities. She also recently announced How to Make Lemonade, a collector's edition box set that's due this summer.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z announced 4:44, his Tidal-exclusive album, which was unveiled on Thursday at midnight, and he has several festival appearances scheduled, including at his own Made in America Festival, where his sister-in-law Solange will also perform.



As the due date grew closer, however, the pair has kept to themselves, and the secrecy following the birth of their twins has prompted a lot of speculation, from guessing baby names and gender to other humorous musings. But on Friday, the world seems to have finally figured out their children's identities, which coincided with the release of Jay-Z's 4:44, his first record since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail.

