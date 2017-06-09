Jane's Addiction celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1990 classic Ritual de lo Habitual in an upcoming live DVD.

Ritual de lo Habitual Alive At 25, due out August 4th, features a full-album performance of the album – from a May 30th, 2015 concert at Irvine, California's Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, with 20 UltraHD 4K cameras employed to document the concert, Billboard reports.

The concert film comes two years after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated band – singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins plus new bassist Chris Chaney – went on the road in support of the 1990 album, the follow-up to 1988's Nothing's Shocking.

"In preparing for the tour, I had to re-learn quite a bit of the album," Navarro told Billboard. "It was inspiring to undo some of the rules we have become used to in our later years and get back in touch with a more expansive and unorthodox approach. Staying in this mindset made for an extra special celebration tour and we were oddly able to become our own inspiration ...The students teaching the masters."

The 90-minute concert film features the entire Ritual de lo Habitual performance as well as other Jane's Addiction cuts, all mixed in 5.1 surround sound. Ritual de lo Habitual Alive At 25 will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, CD and vinyl.