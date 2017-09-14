British soul singer Jamie Lidell has announced a new EP. The follow-up to last year's Building a Beginning, his Extended Beginnings EP will be released on September 18th via his own imprint, Jajulin Records.

Related Jamie Lidell Channels Fatherhood for Trippy New Video British soul singer teams with animator Leolyxxx for gorgeous clip inspired by "dad talks"

To preview the album, which drops on his birthday, the singer unveiled new song "You Rewind." The moody track reflects on past regrets. "The way I treated you it was a crime," he confesses, before he hauntingly sings, "Your voice on the telephone/ just calling me/ all the time/ to rewind."

In addition to unveiling the new EP, Lidell is launching a new podcast called Hanging Out With Audiophiles, where he discusses the creative process of music making with producers, engineers and fellow artists. The first episode features Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. Future episodes include guests A-Trak, Chromeo, Paul Epworth and Dave Stewart.

Extended Beginnings EP Track List

1. "What Are You Afraid of?"

2. "Love Me Please"

3. "You Rewind"