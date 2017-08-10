Jack White Selling New Record With Detroit Tigers Tickets

Jack White has partnered with the Detroit Tigers for his latest record-selling scheme. The Third Man honcho will release a seven-inch, featuring a new song, "Strike Out," that will only be available to those who purchase a ticket to the Tigers' September 24th game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, the Detroit Metro-Times reports.

White recorded "Strike Out" with fellow Third Man artists Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean (keeping with the baseball theme, the group is billed as the Brushbacks). Along with the song, the seven-inch will feature audio from an interview White recorded with Tigers legend and two-time World Series champ Kirk Gibson. The seven-inch will be pressed on Tigers' blue-and-orange vinyl while the cover art features photography from current Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.

Tickets for the September 24th game are available via the Tigers' website. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation and the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

White is an avid baseball fan who threw out the opening pitch at a Tigers game in 2014. In April, the musician released a new song, "Battle Cry," which soundtracked a promo film for Warstic, the baseball bat company he co-owns with Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (Kinsler also used the song as his walk-up music).

Per a recent social media post, White is at work on his new solo album, which will follow his 2014 LP, Lazaretto. He's remained busy with a variety of projects since then. In 2015, he released a new album with the Dead Weather, Dodge and Burn, compiled a box set of acoustic recordings in 2016 and most recently executive produced and helped record the soundtrack for the PBS music documentary American Epic.

