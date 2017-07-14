Jack Johnson Breaks Walls in Sly Anti-Trump 'My Mind Is for Sale' Video

Jack Johnson builds and breaks down walls in the clever lyric video for "My Mind Is for Sale," the first single off Johnson's new album, All the Light Above It Too. The LP is set for release September 8th via his own Brushfire Records. "My Mind is For Sale" is packed with sharp lyrics skewering President Trump, but Johnson delivers his barbs with a gentle and dexterous touch over an effervescent instrumental groove.

Johnson tells Rolling Stone he shot the lyric video for "My Mind Is for Sale" on his iPhone using an animation app. In the stop-motion clip, the musician uses blocks with the song's lyrics scribbled on them to build up walls before kicking them down after a phrase is completed. "I don't care for your paranoid 'us against them' walls," Johnson sings. "I don't care for your careless 'me first, gimme gimme' appetite at all."

"My kids helped me make it," Johnson says of the "My Mind Is for Sale" video. "Now their blocks have words written all over them. It was the cheapest video I ever made. $0."

All the Light Above It Too marks Johnson's seventh LP and first since 2013's From Here to Now to You. Johnson recorded the album at his own Mango Tree Studio, playing most of the instruments himself. He finished the LP with the help of his longtime bandmates and producer Robbie Lackritz.

"This album shares what has been on my mind during the past year or so," Johnson said of the record. "A year in which I sailed through the North Atlantic Gyre for a documentary about plastic pollution in the ocean. A year in which Trump was elected as the President of the United States. A year in which I camped, surfed, got stitches, explored, dreamed, shared time and endless conversations with my family and friends … all of which inspired these songs. I usually make sketches of the songs first then set up a time to actually record the album. This time around the original sketches became the final versions. I didn’t want to lose any of the spirit that a song has in its rawest form."



Johnson is in the middle of a North American tour that ends with a two-night stand at the Waikiki Shell in his home state of Hawaii August 4th and 5th. Following a September 10th set at Ohana Fest in San Juan Capistrano, California, Johnson will return to the mainland for a short U.S. run that begins September 27th in Virginia Beach. Tickets for those shows go on sale July 21st at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sale begins July 17th and fans can sign up for access via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program before July 15th at midnight.

Jack Johnson Tour Dates

September 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 28 – Charlotte, NC PNC @ Music Pavilion

September 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union at Music Park

September 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

October 2 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

October 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

October 4 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

October 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater