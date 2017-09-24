J. Cole Calls for NFL Boycott Over Colin Kaepernick Treatment

As football players around the NFL took a knee and locked arms during the National Anthem in protest, J. Cole called on his fans to boycott the NFL over the league's seemingly concerted mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who started the anthem protests and remains unsigned by any pro team.

"God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch," J. Cole wrote in a series of tweets Sunday.

"Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and [its] owners. Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice."

The rapper added that the NFLPA should launch an third-party investigation to determine whether Kaepernick remains "unfairly" unsigned by any NFL team as "punishment for his stance" on racial inequality and police brutality.

"You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right," J. Cole wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump also suggested that NFL fans boycott the league as punishment for the #TakeAKnee demonstration. Trump similarly argued that fans boycotting games would force the NFL's hand, in this case making players respect the anthem or face suspensions.

However, the rapper tweeted that through boycott, fans could institute real change.

"Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won't tolerate racism," J. Cole wrote.

"So when I think about it like that it's very easy on Sunday to say, 'Nope, I'm straight.' This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power."