Isaac Hayes' Stax Legacy Focus of 'Spirit of Memphis' Box Set

Soul legend Isaac Hayes' career on the Stax label, from a young songwriter to "Black Moses" and Shaft, will be the focus of a new box set that's tied to the label's 60th anniversary.

Dubbed The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976), the collection features four discs of music spanning Hayes' legacy at Stax.

The first disc boasts 26 tracks Hayes penned or produced for other artists, including Sam & Dave's "Hold On! I'm a Comin'" and "Soul Man" and Carla Thomas' "B-A-B-Y."

The second disc focuses on 20 of Hayes' own recordings like "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Theme From 'Shaft'," plus a pair of radio ads. The third disc, "Cover Man," features Hayes' renditions of songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David as well as previously unreleased material like the studio version of "Windows of the World" and a recording of Hayes' 1972 Chicago concert.

Finally, the fourth disc, "Jam Master," is packed with Hayes jamming out in the studio with the Bar-Kays, including a 33-minute version of "Do Your Thing." This disc also includes unreleased, in-progress versions of "You've Made Me So Very Happy" and "Ain't No Sunshine" and a never-before-heard Shaft outtake, "Black Militant's Place."

The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976), out September 22nd and available to preorder now, also comes with a 60-page hardcover retrospective, essays, interviews with artists like Sam & Dave's Sam Moore and compilation producer Joe McEwen. The set also houses a replica 7" of Hayes' 1964 single "Laura, We're On Our Last Go-Round" and "C.C. Rider."

"The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976) is an attempt to frame a career that doesn’t always fit neatly together. This box set is a little idiosyncratic, like its subject and the desire is to tell a story, put together in chapters," McEwen writes in his Producer's Note, "hopefully to give context to a visionary talent who came of age in Memphis, Tennessee among a generational eruption of musicians that moved mountains…"

Vinyl reissues of Hayes' classic LPs Hot Buttered Soul, Black Moses and Shaft – pressed from new remasters of the recordings, are due out later this year.

The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976) Track List

DISC ONE

Soul Songwriter, Soul Producer

1. Floyd Newman – Sassy

2. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To

3. Carla Thomas – How Do You Quit (Someone You Love)

4. Booker T and the MGs – Boot-leg

5. The Astors – Candy

6. Danny White – Can't Do Nothing Without You

7. Johnnie Taylor – I Had A Dream

8. Sam & Dave – Hold On! I'm A Comin'

9. Ruby Johnson – I'll Run Your Hurt Away

10. Carla Thomas – Let Me Be Good To You

11. Mable John – Your Good Thing (Is About To End)

12. Homer Banks – Fighting To Win

13. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y

14. William Bell – Never Like This Before

15. The Mad Lads – Patch My Heart

16. Johnnie Taylor – Little Bluebird

17. Charlie Rich – When Something Is Wrong With My Baby

18. Charlie Rich – Love Is After Me

19. Judy Clay – You Can't Run Away From Your Heart

20. Sam & Dave – Soul Man

21. The Charmels – As Long As I've Got You

22. Sam & Dave – I Thank You

23. The Soul Children – The Sweeter He Is (Parts I & II)

24. Billy Eckstine – Stormy

25. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To

26. The Emotions – Show Me How

DISC TWO

Volt & Enterprise Singles

1. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – The Big Dipper

2. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – Blue Groove

3. Isaac Hayes – Precious, Precious

4. Isaac Hayes – By The Time I Get To Phoenix

5. Isaac Hayes – The Mistletoe & Me

6. Isaac Hayes – Winter Snow

7. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused

8. Isaac Hayes – The Look Of Love

9. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye

10. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "Shaft"

11. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing

12. Isaac Hayes – Let's Stay Together

13. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Ain't That Loving You

(For More Reasons Than One)

14. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Baby I'm-A Want You

15. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "The Men"

16. Isaac Hayes – Rolling Down A Mountainside

17. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Part 1)

18. Isaac Hayes – Wonderful

19. Isaac Hayes – Someone Made You For Me

20. Isaac Hayes – Title Theme (From "Three Tough Guys")

21. Radio Spot – "You Gotta Have It To Really Be In"

22. Radio Spot – "The Rapper Is Back"

DISC THREE

Cover Man

1. Isaac Hayes – When I Fall In Love

2. Isaac Hayes – Walk On By

3. Isaac Hayes – I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself

4. Isaac Hayes – Man's Temptation

5. Isaac Hayes – Never Gonna Give You Up

6. Isaac Hayes – Windows Of The World*

Recorded Live at Operation PUSH Black Expo, International Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL – October 1, 1972:

7. Isaac Hayes – The Ten Commandments of Love*

8. Isaac Hayes – Just Want To Make Love To You / Rock Me Baby*

9. Isaac Hayes – Stormy Monday*

10. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused*

11. Isaac Hayes – If Loving You Is Wrong

12. Isaac Hayes – His Eye Is On The Sparrow

DISC FOUR

Jam Master

1. Isaac Hayes – Ike's Mood I

2. Isaac Hayes – You've Made Me So Very Happy*

3. Isaac Hayes – Black Militant's Place*

4. Isaac Hayes – Ain't No Sunshine*

5. Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby* (Extended Jam)

6. Isaac Hayes – Groove-A-Thon* (Extended Jam)

7. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing (Extended Jam)

* Previously unreleased